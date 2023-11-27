WWE legend on bloodbath between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page: ”Way too much, COVID is still out there” (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer expressed his concern about the intense Texas Deathmatch between AEW star Swerve Strickland and Adam Page.

At Full Gear, the fervent Texas Deathmatch between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page left wrestling fans buzzing. The match saw Hangman Page delivering a brutal blow that caused Strickland to bleed profusely.

One particularly attention-grabbing moment occurred when Hangman Page took a mouthful of Strickland's blood and then spat it back out, astonishing the fans. The match featured numerous violent spots, showcasing the intense physicality between the two stars.

Despite the electrifying performance, not everyone was entirely on board with the extreme nature of the bout.

Speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis with Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on the Texas Deathmatch.

"A little bit too much. Yeah, way too much, you know what I mean? You've got to also think about yourself too. You've got your wound, that wound would be open there, open wounds, and you're bleeding, and like I said, a lot of people don't believe it, but I believe in it. COVID is still out there, you know, and there are a lot of other things you can catch... So you have to be really careful. Like I said, those guys were putting on a hell of a show, hell of a match, but in my opinion, I think it was just a little bit too much," Long said.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette blasts on Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland AEW Full Gear match

WWE veteran Jim Cornette, known for his critical stance on AEW, recently discussed the Texas Death Match on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette commented on the controversial blood spot, stating that the both men were idiots for what they did to themselves.

"And at that point, somehow he’s busted Swerve [Strickland] open also, and Swerve hit a gusher and starts pouring blood. And this is where [Hangman] Page lays down on his back as Swerve is bending over bleeding from his head, lays down on his back and opens his mouth so that he can drink Swerve’s blood to show how bad**s he is." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

It will be interesting to see if AEW continues to push the boundaries of violence in its programming or not.

