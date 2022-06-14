"I'm just gonna be real about everything" - WWE legend Booker T discloses his honest opinion of Tony Khan's AEW

AEW's meteoric rise has hardly gone unnoticed by the pro-wrestling community. Speaking on the relatively new brand, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T disclosed his opinion about Tony Khan's company.

Since the company's inception in 2019, Tony Khan has ammassed a plethora of high-profile talent for his roster. The focus of the company seems to be building new talent rather than showcasing established veterans. This has led to a variety of youngsters like Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin getting massive opportunities to break through.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T stated that he did not hate AEW, among other things:

"In a word, no I do not hate AEW. (...) I'm just gonna be real about everything I talk about and sometimes I see things in AEW that I may comment about, but then again, if you notice I never get off into the booking. You know what I mean, I never booked the show I never talk about what they should be doing, uh, you know what they shouldn't be doing or anything like that." (0:44 - 1:30)

You can check out the full video here:

Tony Khan's Promotion has been steadily rising in popularity. It seems entirely plausible that the brand could be seen as a major household brand the likes of WWE.

Booker T recently praised a rising AEW star

Despite having had an extensive career in WWE, Booker T lavished praise on one of the most formidable AEW stars, Jade Cargill.

Speaking on a recent episode of Reality of Wrestling, the Hall of Famer lauded Jade while calling her potentially "one of the best that we’ve ever seen in the business."

"She can become literally one of the best that we’ve ever seen in the business, because she’s already got one half already out of the way. She looks better than everybody. So if she could get the other side right, she could go down as truly one of the best.” (H/T: Rajah.com)

With the endless pool of talent All Elite Wrestling has at its disposal, there is no end to the possibilities of the company in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the brand in the coming months.

