WWE legend Booker T explains how AEW is trying to change the rules of professional wrestling

Booker T recently spoke about how AEW is trying to change the rules of professional wrestling by focussing on a few key aspects.

While discussing the topic on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker's co-host, Brad Gilmore, suggested that certain rules aren't being enforced in major companies. He even pointed out how there are no legal tags or count-outs in AEW.

In response, Booker T claimed that AEW usually tends to connect more with its audience, courtesy of their matches. He also noted that they prefer maintaining fast-paced action.

"I think companies like AEW want to change the rules, they want to make it more fast paced, they want the crowd to be able to get into it from perspective towards more this is awesome chants. They want the fans to be able to say, 'Oh and ah' as much as they possibly can. Look at the beginning of the show, to the end of it, they try to have as much of that as they possibly can," said Booker T. [1:01:35-1:02:11]

Booker T also shared his take on AEW star Jade Cargill and her 500-day undefeated streak

Jade Cargill has been unbeaten in AEW for 500 days. She is the inaugural and reigning TBS Champion and has successfully defended her title against top names including Anna Jay, Julia Hart, Tay Conti, The Bunny, and others.

Speaking on the same edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Cargill. He believes that AEW shouldn't end the TBS Champion's winning streak, nor should they think about a potential title change. He said:

"She's definitely the market as far as the women's division there and I don't think you should tarnish it, touch it anytime soon. I know you got women coming in right now. I know everbody's... lot of times itching for a title change and what not, I mean you know, she's money, you know, so I like it."

Cargill is currently feuding against Athena and Kris Statlander in AEW. She is expected to defend her title against any one of the two women or in a Triple Threat Match featuring both at the same time.

Do you agree with Booker T regarding AEW changing the rules of pro wrestling? Sound off in the comments!

Please credit The Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far