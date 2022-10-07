"Only thing that's gonna be on Twitter is who went to the hospital" - WWE legend Booker T on the latest backstage controversy between two top AEW stars

WWE legend Booker T has given his take on the issues between AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

The two stars were involved in a backstage altercation yesterday following an argument on social media. According to reports, words were shared between the two men before the interaction got physical.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that he personally wouldn't prefer to solve an issue with a fellow wrestler on social media. Instead, the former WWE World Champion would prefer to settle the beef face-to-face. Booker further suggested that a confrontation might lead to a wrestler ending up in a hospital.

“What’s crazy about this is it’s being done on Twitter. That's the stupid part right there. If I ever had a problem with somebody, it would not be on Twitter. If I got a beef with you, I'm not going to get mad and type it. You know what I mean? That's not what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna run up on you. I'm gonna run up on you and if we got a problem, we're gonna settle it and it isn't gonna be on Twitter. Only thing that's gonna be on Twitter is who went to the hospital." said Booker T [H/T:Wrestling News]

What happened between AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara?

During a recent interview, Andrade El Idolo took a dig at Sammy Guevara for complaining backstage about the former WWE star being too stiff inside the ring.

This led to a war of words on social media between the two men. On Wednesday, the two men reportedly got into a backstage altercation after which Andrade was sent home.

Whereas, Guevara competed in the main event of AEW Dynamite and even picked up the win for his team.

The former WWE star's upcoming match against Dark Order's 10 was also called-off in the process. Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm the same, as the Dark Order will now challenge for the AEW World Trios Championships on this week's Rampage.

