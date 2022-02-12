"It’s hard for me to watch" - WWE legend Booker T points out major flaw with recent match on AEW Dynamite

Booker T recently opined on the Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Lance Archer for the AEW World Championship, which headlined Dynamite this week.

The Cowboy successfully retained his gold on Wednesday night in a match that saw the two foes go to extreme lengths. The bout depicted excessive use of blood on television, which doesn't appear to have been well-received by certain sections of wrestling fans and veterans alike.

While discussing the same on the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T said there's a place for blood matches even today. Barbaric matches have been a part of the professional wrestling culture throughout. The wrestling veteran thinks AEW has been exhibiting blood in some of their bouts because it appeals to their fanbase:

"The thing is, I really think there’s a place for that, doing those types of matches. Tables, ladders, chairs, blood. There’s a place for it, fans have always gravitated to that in professional wrestling. It has always been a part of the culture,” he added. “I know things change along the way as far as the blood thing goes, but I am sure it’s something AEW fans, it’s pretty appealing to them, let’s just say that."

Furthermore, Booker T said the recent Deathmatch between Page and Archer wasn’t a good fit for the weekly show, and it was hard for him to watch the match.

The Hall of Famer argued that these matches should be saved for PPVs rather than having them on weekly television.

“But, I do think for PPV, man that is money. That’s giving me a whole lot more, that’s giving me a little bit extra. On a Wednesday night, going out with blood and gore, it’s hard for me to watch, honestly. Then again, maybe it’s just not my cup of tea, it may be yours. But I do think for PPV, that would be much more appealing for me as a fan, waiting for something special." (H/T- WrestlingInc)

While Booker T did lay out some disputable points, there's no denying that the Archer vs. Page match grabbed massive eyeballs.

Adam Cole could challenge Hangman Page at AEW Revolution

After Page defeated Archer in a brutal clash, Adam Cole confronted The Millenial Cowboy and staked his claim to the AEW World Championship. It's almost a forgone conclusion that the two men will collide on the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Cole and Page pans out leading up to the event.

