WWE legend Booker T praises top AEW star 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has heaped praise on AEW star Sammy Guevera for his early success in the promotion.

Guevara is a member of the Inner Circle and had recently played a huge role in defeating The Pinnacle at Double or Nothing. Fans on social media widely appreciated the Spanish God for his excellent performance in the Stadium Stampede match.

WWE legend Booker T also took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of himself and a young Sammy Guevara with the caption on the picture praising Guevara for his work with AEW:

"Throwback with a former student of mine @sammyguevara Keep it up bro!", wrote Booker T.

Throwback with a former student of mine @sammyguevara! Keep it up bro! pic.twitter.com/84rldxYOT9 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 5, 2021

Six-time world champion Booker T runs his own wrestling school in Texas, which goes by the name 'Reality of Wrestling'. AEW star Sammy Guevara was a former student at his wrestling school back in 2010.

There is no doubt that training under the guidance of the two-time Hall of Famer helped Sammy Guevara enhance his professional wrestling career.

What's next for Sammy Guevara and the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite?

There’s no other group of guys I’d rather jump off a building with! #InnerCircleForever pic.twitter.com/MLcttWs6Ee — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 3, 2021

Now that the Inner Circle have overcome the Pinnacle, it remains to be seen which path they choose to take next.

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle celebrated their victory over the Pinnacle. Chris Jericho, as is becoming the norm these days, delivered an emphatic promo. Interestingly, he said that the feud between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle is far from over.

But this time there won't be another big tag team match. Instead, members of the Inner Circle laid down individual challenges on their own.

Santana and Ortiz called out FTR for pildriving them a few weeks ago. Hager challenged Wardlow to an MMA cage fight and Chris Jericho vowed to beat MJF in a singles bout.

It is worth noting that Sammy Guevara didn't issue any challenge. That could be a good sign to come for the Spanish God. Since AEW is very much high on Sammy Guevara, they can put him in a match with Miro for the TNT championship.

The feud will elevate Sammy Guevara's position at the top of the company. In the coming weeks, we may find out what's next for the Spanish God.

