WWE legend Bully Ray calls AEW star "tough SOB"

Last night on AEW Dynamite, two former ROH Champions wrestled each other for the first time on the promotion. The two stars were Bryan Danielson and Rush. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to the match.

The American Dragon needed to win every single match he wrestled on Dynamite if he needed to face MJF for the AEW World Championship. He had defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, The Machine Brian Cage, and former WWE Superstar Timothy Thatcher in the past weeks.

The next opponent for Danielson was Rush. Determined to win, Danielson gave everything he had. Both he and Rush went to war. Danielson injured his shoulder when breaking out of the trainer's room. His opponent targeted the injured shoulder attempting to force the former WWE Champion to submit.

Bryan Danielson was busted open early on in the match. But all of Rush's efforts went in vain as The American Dragon hit the Bonsai Knee Strike and picked up the pinfall victory.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to the match by praising both the wrestlers and called Rush 'a tough SOB'.

"RUSH is a tough SOB who wasnt afraid to take it to BD. Hell of a fight. 👊🏽#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio @rushtoroblanco," Bully Ray tweeted.

Bryan Danielson is the number one contender for MJF's AEW World Championship

As mentioned earlier, Daniel Bryan needed to win all his matches up until February 8th on AEW if he needs to earn an opportunity to face MJF for the title. The champion did everything in his power to ruin Danielson's chances but he failed every time.

Also, prior to the match on last night's Dynamite, Danielson was locked in the trainer's room. MJF demanded the referee start the match. Referee Aubrey Edwards started the match and began the ten count, just as she was counting, Danielson broke through the door and ran to the ring, and ended up winning the match.

The American Dragon had won his final obstacle and is now the number one contender for MJF and his championship.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 5th at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Will The American Dragon win his first world title in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

