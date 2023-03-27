WWE legend Bully Ray seemingly takes a jibe at AEW during recent match 

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently featured in a hilarious segment seemingly mocking AEW.

A particular match involving Powerhouse Hobss garnered much attention a while back. During the Dynamite episode before the Revolution 2023 pay-per-view, Hobbs was helped by three referees who held the ladder as the star climbed it. This sequence received a lot of criticism from industry veterans like Jim Cornette.

The spot apparently did not sit well with WWE legend Bully Ray, who was involved in a sarcastic segment seemingly mocking AEW during his match at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2023. He also posted pictures of the particular angle with an interesting caption.

"WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸 You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣 THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world."

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣



THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world.



@IMPACTWRESTLING

@BustedOpenRadio WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world. WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world. @IMPACTWRESTLING @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/XHJMz8RA1Q

The WWE legend has been critical of AEW in the past

It is quite apparent that Bully Ray does not mince his words when pointing out flaws with All Elite Wrestling's product.

In a previous episode of the Busted Open podcast, the veteran spoke about a match between Jay Lethal and Orange Cassidy. His criticism was directed at how the referee failed to count out both the stars when the two were outside the ring.

"I'm bringing to light the refereeing issues in AEW which continue to happen week after week for no good reason other than complete, utter, and sheer ignorance or laziness, and that's all I can chalk it up to. The refereeing s*** just bothers me to high heaven and I think it needs to stop. To me, the referee is as important as the competitors. They're part of the story of the match (...) Did the guys have a really good match? Yes, they did, but it's moments like that, that just, I'm sorry (...) it should never happen." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Orange Cassidy vs Jay Lethal was a match straight from the oldest of old school playbook of wrestling.



Lethal working on Cassidy's legs the entire match but losing in the end because he forgot about his own hurt shoulder was some incredible psychology. Orange Cassidy vs Jay Lethal was a match straight from the oldest of old school playbook of wrestling.Lethal working on Cassidy's legs the entire match but losing in the end because he forgot about his own hurt shoulder was some incredible psychology. https://t.co/z3ChbsJGu8

As of now, it remains to be seen if Bully Ray's taunt will receive a response from the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

What do you make of WWE veteran Bully Ray's actions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes