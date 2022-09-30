WWE legend Bully Ray sends a three-word message to Blackpool Combat Club member after his promo on AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to praise Wheeler Yuta for his promo on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former Ring of Honor Pure Champion has been feuding with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The two men will finally cross paths in a match next Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE legend praised Yuta's promo from this week's show with a brief message.

“ I will leave you in a pool of blood on Broad Street…” Good job Yuta. #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio - wrote Ray

Check out Bully Ray's tweet:

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



Good job Yuta. 🏽

#AEWDynamite

@BustedOpenRadio “ I will leave you in a pool of blood on Broad Street…”Good job Yuta. “ I will leave you in a pool of blood on Broad Street…”Good job Yuta. 👍🏽#AEWDynamite@BustedOpenRadio

The ongoing feud between MJF and Yuta began last week on Dynamite when the Blackpool Combat Club member was interrupted by The Salt of the Earth. The segment ended with MJF and W. Morrissey taking out Yuta.

Konnan was not impressed with Wheeler Yuta's work on the mic from last week's AEW Dynamite

Speaking on a previous edition of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan claimed that he wasn't impressed with Wheeler Yuta's promo from last week's Dynamite against MJF.

Konnan further claimed that MJF 'carried' the segment between him and Yuta last Wednesday. He said:

"When I first saw Yuta with the beard I wasn't sure who he was. I think they don't want him to look like a high school student or very young. First when I saw him I thought he was maybe the company accountant or the yoga instructor. I disagree with you, I thought he was brutal on the mic and I thought MJF made it worse by pointing it out and burying him. You gotta love the Salt of the Earth. As usual, MJF carried it, I thought this guy [Yuta] was brutal on the mic,"

MJF is currently in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley. The 26-year-old earned the title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far