WWE legend calls out Sting for attempting risky dives at 64 after retirement announcement

The icon Sting has announced the road to his retirement from the ring. That has become the talk of the town, and other wrestling personalities and veterans are now weighing in on the announcement. One of them spoke about it on his podcast and had some thoughts about The Vigilante's in-ring abilities.

The veteran in question is none other than Dutch Mantell. He had something to say about The Icon's current run in AEW. After Sting cut his retirement promo, Mantell gave some food for thought on his podcast, Storytime with Dutch Mantell.

"It was okay. People liked it. They like to see Sting. He said in there that he's not made for some kinds of matches. I tell you what he's not made for - diving off ladders on the tables. That almost killed him - and it had to be his idea to do that. And I think the people felt a little sorry for him, really. He is trying to do stuff that he really wouldn't be doing back in his prime." [1:34 - 1:37]

Sting has been actively wrestling for decades and has changed characters in his time. He was one of the most prominent names in the WCW and was with them until WCW was taken over in 2001. Following that, he turned to TNA in 2003, which later became IMPACT Wrestling, and was with them until 2014.

He has always been a solid worker and has performed in some of the most iconic matches in any of the wrestling franchises he was with. He had earlier announced his retirement in 2016, after bidding adieu to WWE due to a spinal injury that he suffered in a match against Seth Rollins in 2015. That was also his last match in WWE. He made his AEW debut in 2020 and has been in some intense feuds with the likes of Christian Cage, aligning with Darby Allin. In 2023, the three were engaged in a feud with The Mogul Embassy.

Sting left WWE after a neck injury

The Vigilante has said that he was very close to signing up with WWE in 2003, and would have faced Stone Cold Steve Austin. While that didn't happen, he did appear in a WWE ring in 2014 and had feuded with some of the best, including Triple H and Seth Rollins, before an injury cut off his WWE career.

That injury cut off any chances of audiences getting the dream matches that they had been waiting for through the years. If those matches had happened, they would be some of the biggest draws in the world of wrestling - including a match with The Rock, The Undertaker, and so many others.

What do you think? Does Steve Borden still have another WWE run in him? Tell us in the comments section.

