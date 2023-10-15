WWE legend on Christian Cage's three-word message to Adam Copeland: "I popped like hell" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently praised Christian Cage and Adam Copeland for the way the two men are building up their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell who loved the segment between Adam and Christian on the October 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smacktalk, the veteran spoke highly of Copeland and Cage for making the segment feel real:

"The angle you're talking about was the same, with Edge and Christian in the ring, when they go face to face, that's a great way to start that. They didn't need punches, they didn't need a long one, when they hugged, the people said, 'I knew they'd get back together', and then Christian said 'Go F yourself,' I popped like hell, because that's the way a lot of discussions would go in real life." [5:21 - 6:05]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell talks about the CM Punk's possible return

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about CM Punk's possible return to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about how there is not much for Punk to do in the Stamford-based promotion, and the company would have to change things up a bit in order for the former AEW World Champion to fit into the roster.

"Well, I predicted he would [show up], with the way that things were going. But if you really look at the landscape of WWE, what are you gonna do with him right off the bat? It's a packed, packed roster. You're gonna have to move somebody over. There's a lot of guys I don't think he just fits with. So, I think with CM Punk at this point, if a spell comes where WWE gets a bit stale, they may hop over there, and grab CM Punk for a year run. I think he's 47 now, and WWE looks at age, as everybody." [From 11:21 to 12:09]

