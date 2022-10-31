WWE legend claims current pro-wrestling scene would be 'difficult' for The Rock

The Rock is a prominent noteworthy name in the industry. His unique style and witty mic skills have caught the attention of fans ever since his WWE debut in the 90s.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently highlighted how The Great One was a prominent figure in the industry. Still, given the diversity of the wrestling industry in today's times, it would probably be 'difficult' for The People's Champion.

During the famous Attitude Era of WWE, The Hardy Boyz and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson were fan favorites. Despite their diversified wrestling styles, they would often team up in matches. The People's Champion was considered to be the face of the company despite his iconic feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the multi-time tag team champion dissected how The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were the locker room leaders:

"Nobody was more over than The Rock. Like that Stone Cold and Rock, they will run the joint, Rock knew exactly what he needed to do to get reactions from the crowd. And he was a master of it. No one was better. If you inserted it into today's pro wrestling, where it's like mandatory, you're much more than like a caricature or cartoon and you have to go out and work an amazing match. It would be a lot more difficult for Rock, but like Rock as far as being a character and being an amazing solid athlete doing more basic fundamental stuff, nobody was better at conrstructing a match," said Hardy. [From 45:50 to 46:22]

The Rock is currently focused on promoting his film 'Black Adam'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commenced his acting career in the early 2000s. He soon made fewer appearances in the ring and focused on his Hollywood career.

Over the years, The Brahma Bull has worked with many prominent actors and movies. Most recently, he starred in his first-ever DC film as the anti-superhero Black Adam. He is currently touring to promote the film, which was a box-office success within its first few days of release.

With his hectic schedule this year, the former WWE Champion hinted at a potential feud against his cousin Roman Reigns next year. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter but speculation of it happening at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The People's Champion will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

