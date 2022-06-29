"Only thing that was good" - WWE Legend on Claudio Castagnoli's interactions with top AEW stars during wild brawl

Bully Ray was impressed with the interaction between Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston during the wild brawl at the end of Forbidden Door.

During the closing stages of the pay-per-view, the Blackpool Combat Club and other babyfaces engaged in another melee with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray expressed his opinion on the melee. He claimed that the only good thing coming out of the wild brawl was the brief interaction between the three aforementioned AEW stars:

"The only thing that was good that came out of that brawl was the Kingston stuff. The Kingston and Cesaro bickering, the look on Moxley's face being caught in between both of them." [24:53-25:10]

Bully Ray suggested that he wants to see Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston reignite old rivalry

During the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that he wanted to see Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli reignite their old rivalry.

The two men have fought on numerous occasions but will be teaming up this Wednesday in a Blood And Guts Match against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Ray said the following:

"What I was a fan of is what happened at the end of that melee. We saw Eddie Kingston and Cesaro jaw-jacking and Moxley kind of in the middle of it and I don't know what's going on but there's obviously a history with Claudio and Eddie Kingston that probably stems back to the independent days. I don't know what the full story is but you saw Kingston going buck wild last night verbally on Cesaro, Moxley is like trying to calm down Kingston. This is a story that I want to see play out." [13:08-13:46]

Castagnoli made his AEW debut at Forbidden Door, replacing the injured Bryan Danielson. The former WWE United States Champion defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in his first match.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far