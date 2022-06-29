"Moxley kind of in the middle of it" - WWE legend wants to see Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro reignite his rivalry with a top superstar

WWE legend Bully Ray wants Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, and Eddie Kingston to reignite their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Castagnoli made his AEW debut as he replaced Bryan Danielson in his match against Zack Sabre Jr. The former WWE star also came face-to-face with Kingston at the end of the show after Jon Moxley's win over Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray made it clear that he wants to see the story between Castagnoli and Kingston play out in AEW.

"What I was a fan of is what happened at the end of that melee," said Bully Ray. "We saw Eddie Kingston and Cesaro jaw-jacking and Moxley kind of in the middle of it and I don't know what's going on but there's obviously a history with Claudio and Eddie Kingston that probably stems back to the independent days. I don't know what the full story is but you saw Kingston going buck wild last night verbally on Cesaro, Moxley is like trying to calm down Kingston. This is a story that I want to see play out." [13:08-13:46]

Eddie Kingston previously expressed his interest in ending his iconic rivalry with Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro in AEW

Eddie Kingston wants to end his iconic and long-term rivalry against Claudio Castagnoli in AEW. Previously, the two men have shared the ring on numerous occasions, and The Mad King is open to crossing paths with Blackpool Combat Club's newest member once again.

Speaking in a previous interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Kingston said:

"I know I say I don’t want him at AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli, I would love for him to be at AEW because I’d get to smack the sh*t out of him," said Kingston. "We have a lot of unfinished business. Like you said, you don’t want to know the backstage stuff, that’s fine, but there’s some serious stuff between us and I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW. But again, not my show, I don’t book it."

However, before Kingston and Castagnoli can settle their differences, the two men will have to team up this week on Dynamite against the Jericho Appreciation Society in the Blood And Guts Match.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far