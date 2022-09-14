"It's hard for us sometimes not to steal" - WWE legend clears the air about fans accusing him of stealing spotlight away from Andrade El Idolo in AEW

Chavo Guerrero has finally opened up about the accusations of him stealing the spotlight away from Andrade El Idolo in a recent interview.

Guerrero made his debut for the company in July 2021 as one of Andrade's associates. However, the relationship didn't last long, as the former accidentally cost his ally a win over PAC on an episode of AEW Rampage in September 2021. This angle led to the former United States Champion turning on the WWE legend.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Guerrero highlighted that it's hard to take a step back when performing live. The veteran added that he understands fans' concerns about his AEW stint.

"It’s hard, you know? We’ve been in the game a while, we know some good tricks and like I said, I had some really good teachers so, it’s hard for us sometimes not to steal — try to steal the spotlight and just to take a step back because we’re so used to being larger than life and just put the camera on and let me take over. So I hear you, I hear you on that. People have told me that." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Guerrero was last seen at ROH Supercard of Honor in April 2022, accompanying Bandido to the ring for his main event match against Jonathan Gresham. However, he has not appeared on AEW programming since El Idolo turned on him.

Andrade El Idolo is trying to find his footing in AEW

It's been a rough few weeks for Andrade El Idolo in AEW, as he has missed out on two different occasions to get himself in title contention.

At the House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite, Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee were defeated by The Elite in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. After the match, Andrade and Rush viciously attacked Lee and stole his mask.

El Idolo was also involved in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, where the winner would earn an AEW World Championship match. However, Penta El Zero Miedo took him out of the bout after a devastating destroyer. Fans will have to wait and see if he can secure a significant victory after his recent string of losses.

What do you think the future holds for Andrade El Idolo? Let us know in the comments section down below.

