"It's just part of the game" - Booker T on constant injuries happening in AEW and WWE 

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his two cents about the pile of injuries in wrestling today, especially in AEW and WWE.

Tony Khan's top stars, such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jeff Hardy, and Kenny Omega, are currently sidelined with injuries. On WWE's side, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Big E are also hurt at the moment.

In the latest episode of The Hall of Fame, a fan sent a message to Booker about his previous comments to AEW's Adam Cole, who reportedly suffered a concussion at Forbidden Door. However, the veteran swayed away by not bringing up the topic further.

The WWE legend then went on to have a more detailed discussion about injuries in wrestling. Booker stated that the current generation was doing things differently than the performers of the past:

"I think the wrestling today, guys go out there and they do it a little bit differently than we did from that perspective. We really want to go out there and make you believe, you know, what we're doing and draw you in to the point, the way you felt a certain way," [59:10 - 59:27]

The former world champion added that constant injuries were part and parcel of the wrestling industry:

"We really thought about those guys that we were working with the same time, not saying that those guys wasn't. I also said 'things happen in wrestling as well', you know, it's just part of the game, it's wrestling, so it's just timing, bad timing, especially when everything is being said on the internet," [59:28 - 59:48]

Who are the other WWE and AEW stars that are currently injured?

Aside from AEW's top guns, other wrestlers such as TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Matt Hardy, Bobby Fish, Jungle Boy, and Kyle O'Reilly, among others, are also reportedly down. Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, The Bunny, and Skye Blue are also sidelined on the women's side.

Meanwhile, in WWE, Ridge Holland, Shelton Benjamin, and Rick Boogs, among others, are currently on the shelf. Speaking of the company's women's division, major stars like Bayley and Rhea Ripley are out of action.

Tails @CelticRiptide Worst part is I'm likely forgetting A LOT more names, but the amount of wrestlers out via injuries or other situations when it comes to WWE and AEW is mind-boggling



I know some of these people we'll be seeing again very soon, but still Worst part is I'm likely forgetting A LOT more names, but the amount of wrestlers out via injuries or other situations when it comes to WWE and AEW is mind-bogglingI know some of these people we'll be seeing again very soon, but still https://t.co/2BUS5cWcr0

The list of injuries has been piling up over the past few months for both promotions. It remains to be seen when the aforementioned stars return to active competition.

