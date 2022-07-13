"I don’t feel like taking that powerbomb" - WWE legend comments on a potential dream match against AEW star Wardlow

WWE legend and AEW star Paul Wight has commented on a potential match against Wardlow.

The 34-year-old star recently won the TNT Championship on Dynamite. His big win over Scorpio Sky marked his first significant accolade in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc in a recent interview, Wight praised Wardlow for the incredible run the latter has been on. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion further noted that he isn't keen on taking a Powerbomb from The Wardog.

“Wardlow is too hot for me right now. Wardlow’s on fire right now. You’ve got to pick and choose those battles. I’m going to wait till he cools off, I don’t feel like taking that powerbomb.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Wardlow recently spoke about the advice he received from fellow AEW star Cash Wheeler

In the aftermath of his win over Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, Wardlow revealed that he had a conversation with Cash Wheeler. The ROH Tag Team Champion gave Mr. Mayhem a pep talk before his big title match.

The newly-crowned TNT Champion was previously part of The Pinnacle faction alongside Wheeler and his tag team partner, Dax Harwood.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mr. Mayhem explained how Wheeler helped him maintain his focus ahead of his title match. He said:

“And before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash [Wheeler] gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. So that might’ve helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. So I think Cash kind of got in my head a little bit, and just reminded me to breathe, have fun and enjoy the moment, and really just absorb it," Wardlow revealed. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship for the first time. He will put the title on the line against Orange Cassidy.

