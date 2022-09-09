"Little bit of everybody in him" - WWE legend says former AEW World Champion has some of Stone Cold Steve Austin's character traits

WWE legend Bully Ray has heaped praise on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the latter's character work in the promotion.

Moxley delivered a passionate promo on this week's Dynamite to kick off the show alongside MJF. He started by stating that the returning star was "full of crap" and then described his love for pro wrestling. The Purveyor of Violence also looked determined to snatch back his recently-lost AEW World Championship.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray highlighted the similarities between Moxley and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He also compared the AEW star to the likes of Atsushi Onita and Terry Funk.

"Jon Moxley last night on Dynamite who opened the show face to face with MJF. Tommy in my opinion, if we take a third of Steve Austin, if we take a third of Atsushi Onita , a third of Terry Funk, shake it up nice and pour it up into a rock splash, you get a Jon Moxley. I see a little bit of everybody in him," said Ray. (22:20 - 22:47)

Moxley recently lost his world championship to CM Punk in the main event of All Out. He had previously defeated Punk to become the AEW Undisputed World Champion on the August 24 episode of Dynamite.

Bully Ray feels Jon Moxley is the most beloved guy in AEW

The former WWE Tag Team Champion further spoke about Moxley's deep-rooted connection with the promotion's fans.

In the same podcast, Ray noted that the Blackpool Combat Club member's passionate promos have helped him win over the audience. He further compared his relationship with the fans to that of Dusty Rhodes.

"And I think he is probably the most beloved guy in the company right now. I am sure that is up for debate and when I say beloved I am talking about true emotional attachment to Jon Moxley the human being not the moves that Jon Moxley does. It's about him and the words he speaks. It's kind of like Dusty, I am not comparing Jon Moxley to Dusty because we should never compare anybody to Dusty." (22:47 - 23:19)

Moxley is scheduled to face either Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin in the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Tournament. In the other semi-final, Bryan Danielson will lock horns with Chris Jericho. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme at the Grand Slam event.

