WWE legend confesses to have broken down after emotional match with Ric Flair 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in history and is widely considered one of the best ever. He spent much of his career in WCW and came to WWE in 2001. The Nature Boy's long-time rival, Sting, recently spoke about a significant match between the two.

On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Flair shocked the world by appearing in the Jacksonville-based company as he was revealed as the surprise that Tony Khan had promised to Sting. The Nature Boy shared a warm moment with The Icon and offered to be a part of his journey to retirement.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting remembered his match against Ric Flair in the main event of the last episode of WCW Nitro. The AEW legend revealed that it was a surreal moment for him, and he was filled with tears.

“That was the last match. It was so surreal. Shane McMahon was there, and there was a new boss. That was the end of all we’d built in WCW. I’ve never mentioned this to the press or even in the dressing room, but real men cry. I’ve been emotional, full of tears, twice in my career. The first was Panama City, when Ric and I had the last WCW match on Nitro. The second was last week on Dynamite." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

During the same chat, Sting mentioned that his recent reunion with the 16-time world champion on AEW Dynamite also made him emotional.

Ric Flair shares his feelings after reuniting with Sting on AEW Dynamite

Following his debut on last week's Dynamite and reunion with Stinger, The Nature Boy took to social media to express his emotions. The veteran said he was ecstatic to meet his best friend again.

"What An Amazing Feeling It Is To Be Back On @TBSNetwork. After All Those Years. I’m So Happy To Be Reunited With My Best Friend @Sting! WOOOOO! @AEW," wrote Flair.

Ric Flair and Sting share a long and storied history as they faced each other on multiple occasions throughout their careers. Their rivalry played a crucial role in establishing The Icon as the face of WCW.

In his promo on Dynamite, Flair praised Sting as a performer but also called him the 'nicest' person in professional wrestling.

