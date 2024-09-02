WWE legend confirms he has settled his real-life differences with Sammy Guevara

A WWE legend recently addressed his real-life differences with Sammy Guevara. These two men have shared the same locker room in AEW.

When Matt Hardy first joined AEW, he was involved in a lengthy feud with Sammy Guevara. These two men have stepped inside the ring against each other on more than one occasion. However, earlier this year, Sammy Guevara had a controversial moment in the ring with Jeff Hardy which led fans to believe that there was some real-life heat between Matt Hardy and Guevara.

During their match, Sammy botched a dive off the top rope and broke Jeff Hardy's nose. However, instead of going for the finish, he opted to hit his finisher and pinned the younger Hardy. Following the match, Matt and Jeff seemed to have an argument with the AEW star. This led many people to believe that there was some heat between Matt and Sammy.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE veteran squashed these rumors of any problems between them and even said that they are still in touch with each other. He also praised Sammy saying that he wants what's best for everybody.

“Me and him have quite a bit of history, ups and downs in AEW and it’s still strange in some ways to think about how people think there’s such a disdain between us, but there’s not. We’re actually really close. We text a lot, no hatred, and we’re cool with one another. There’ll be times where I’ll get a text for him, like, when I showed up at TNA, when I was going to do the GCW, he’s just like, ‘Man, it’s just so inspiring how you’re able to go out there and create buzz and you’re willing to do different things to keep your name in the news and I just want to let you know.’ He’s a younger kid and he’s learning as he experiences these things through and through. I mean, I certainly did it as well." [H/T Ringside News]

Matt Hardy confirms that Sammy Guevara was legitimately suspended for the incident

Following this incident with Jeff Hardy, Sammy Guevara was suspended for several months before he recently returned back to the ring. While many fans were skeptical of the suspension, Matt confirmed it.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE legend mentioned that Sammy was legitimately sent home after the incident as the company felt he was defying orders.

"[Jeff] had this match with Sammy, and the deal happened where Sammy landed on him," Hardy said. "He was bleeding [and] they stopped it. I do know they wanted him to go straight home there. They took that as Sammy was defying orders," Hardy continued. "I think [it was] that and they said there were a couple of other instances, whatever. They did — they suspended him, and it was legitimate."

Sammy Guevara recently returned to ROH and was even part of the AEW All In Zero Hour.

