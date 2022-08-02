"I take it personally because I worked there" - WWE legend did not consider Tony Khan's AEW a competitor to NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that NXT did not consider AEW competition for them.

Brian James was working as a producer in the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 at the time AEW was founded. He also worked at the company's Performance Center in a bid to hone young talent. With both shows airing at 8 PM ET on USA Network and TNT respectively during those days, the competition for viewership was fierce. However, AEW was usually ahead of WWE's developmental brand in terms of ratings and NXT was eventually booked for Tuesdays.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Road Dogg opined that AEW should not consider beating NXT an achievement.

"Speaking from NXT, and I say this from sitting in every meeting(...)We looked at ourselves as a developmental program. I hope for AEW they weren't thinking that beating a developmental program was a notch in their belt because it was people nobody had ever heard of on a Tuesday night against Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. I always thought that was apples and oranges and you can tell I take it personally because I worked there. (h/t - Fightful)

Road Dogg said that while NXT wanted to beat AEW, they never wrote for the competition, but to be the best show possible.

WWE Legend Road Dogg wants to work at AEW's Ring of Honor

The 53-year-old has been out of work since he was let go by WWE earlier this year. The decision was part of Vince McMahon's rebuild of NXT, which started in September 2021.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, James mentioned that he would love to work with young talent at Ring of Honor.

"Oh, I would love to work in Ring of Honor. If that's their feature, that's where I am getting the young guys. I would be honored."

During his career in the wrestling industry, Road Dogg has also served as a wrestler and a writer. He was a member of one of WWE's most famous factions called D-Generation X. Do you want to see him in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

