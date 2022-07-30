"I would be honored" - WWE Legend expresses his desire to work in Tony Khan's promotion

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James has expressed his desire to work for Ring of Honor, which was purchased earlier this year by Tony Khan.

Brian James worked as a producer in WWE and was promoted to one of the lead writers after his good work on WWE SmackDown. He went on to work at the promotion's Performance Center. James was later was released by the company when Vince McMahon led the rebranding of NXT in January this year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Road Dogg discussed various topics with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. The wrestling legend stated that he would not miss out on an opportunity to work for Ring of Honor as he would be getting to work with budding talents:

"Oh, I would love to work in Ring of Honor. If that's there feature, that's where I am getting the young guys. Going up next. I would be honored." (7:00-7:20)

The 53-year-old has pointed out that he has reached out, begging to work for Tony Khan, but the latter won't hire him.

Road Dogg points out current problem with Tony Khan's production

Brian James recently pointed out one of the major problems the Jacksonville-based promotion is facing right now.

During the same podcast, he highlighted that Tony Khan's huge roster is preventing a lot of stars from obtaining a considerable amount of TV time:

"I just think they have so many people that to utilize all 170 people or whatever you're gonna go weeks without seeing somebody on TV. You could cut that roster in half right now. Because look... also cut it in quarters to challenge yourself creatively," he added.

Road Dogg may however see an opportunity to return to WWE. Triple H, who was instrumental in fetching him a job in WWE, is back to full-time work and is now the head of creative in the company.

