"Challenge yourself creatively" - WWE legend on the biggest problem currently in Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg recently gave his honest take on the biggest issue currently plaguing AEW's roster.

All Elite Wrestling has signed multiple former WWE Superstars in the last couple of years, including CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. This has resulted in a bloated roster, and not all the stars get equal opportunities to shine on weekly programming.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Dogg opened up about how AEW's larger roster is a hindrance to elevating all the stars in the company:

"I just think they have so many people that to utilize all 170 people or whatever you're gonna go weeks without seeing somebody on TV. You could cut that roster in half right now. Because look also cut it in quarters to challenge yourself creatively," said Road Dogg. [5:53-6:14]

The WWE legend then recalled the time when he used to produce overseas shows with smaller rosters and how they used to be "awesome":

"All the time when those tours went overseas and I would have a chicken salad roster it challenges you, challenges you creatively and you come with some of the best shows. And you go like holy mackerel that show was awesome. None of our stars were here you know," added Dogg. [6:15-6:28]

Road Dogg recently stated that AEW is like an Indie show

While speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Superstar bluntly gave his opinion on All Elite Wrestling's overall presentation.

He said that AEW shows are nothing more than Indie shows filmed with nice cameras:

“I would talk to them about television wrestling and what we’re doing here because that’s why their [AEW] show, when you’re watching it, looks like an Indie Show that somebody filmed with some nice cameras," said Road Dogg.

While Road Dogg seems to have a lot of suggestions to seemingly improve the Jacksonville-based promotion, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan pays any heed to them.

