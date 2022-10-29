WWE legend credits CM Punk for helping him 'regain confidence' amidst AEW star's controversial run

CM Punk has been in the controversial spotlight for the past few years. His brash methods of approaching certain situations has left the wrestling fraternity divided. Mick Foley recently recalled an incident in 2012 where the former AEW World Champion helped him for a promo.

Foley has officially retired from in-ring competition but often makes sporadic appearances on WWE. He has participated in many hardcore matches which have led to concussions and severe injuries on multiple occasions. Nearly a decade ago, he had a segment with CM Punk and Paul Heyman and he was having trouble remembering his lines.

On the latest edition of Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer highlighted how Punk stepped forward to help him with his promo as he seemed to be struggling:

“In large part because of Punk, I start to regain my sense of confidence in my ability to cut promos.” (H/T EWrestling News)

He further stated that given the controversial star's current stance in the industry, Foley has to give credit where it's due:

“It’s not in fashion right now, but you need to point out the fact that he lifted people’s games in ways you wouldn’t expect.” (H/T EWrestling News)

AEW is reportedly looking to buy out CM Punk's contract

The backstage brawl at All Out last month left the wrestling world flabbergasted. While such incidents are not unfamiliar with the territory, it seems this one took the cake with CM Punk's dog allegedly involved in the chaos and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there were conversations within AEW to buy out Punk's contract. Additionally, there were concerns of Triple H and WWE potentially showing interest in the star given their current streak of re-signing former talent.

But Phil doesn't deserve that... 7 years. A comeback for the ages. All of that gets flushed down the toilet if AEW buys out CM Punk's contract and he leaves. He'd be remembered as the most disappointing return in wrestling history. I get you're all mad at him right now. But Phil doesn't deserve that... https://t.co/2VsCVPxQYm

His real-life friend Ace Steel was reportedly released from the promotion a few days ago. The Elite were advertised in a cryptic video on Dynamite this week. However, the Second City Saint's whereabouts and stance in the promotion remains to be ascertained.

Do you think the two-time AEW world champion should return to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments.

