WWE legend credits Shawn Michaels for pushing him in the ring

A WWE Legend recently gave credits to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for helping him push his limits as a performer in the squared circle.

The legend in question is Jeff Jarrett. Double J has been in the wrestling business for almost four decades, Having memorable runs in WCW, WWE, IMPACT, and now AEW.

Speaking on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the legend recently talked about how he learned from his battles with The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. He also gave his thoughts on memorable encounters with the likes of Shawn Michaels and Jerry 'The King' Lawler:

"Shawn Michaels in the 90s. Every time I don't care if it's a singles, tag team, or if I was tagging [with Shawn] or whatever. Shawn, I loved to push myself. I think his athleticism is just right up there. Then in a unique way, [Jerry] Lawler. When I was working with Lawler, I wanted to -- his psychology is so good. Less is more.

The veteran further included:

He's just an absolute master at the subtleties and small things that you do in a match. We did [hour-long matches] a couple of times in Tennessee. We had some matches in Memphis beyond that. So those three, I feel, are guys that I wanted to compete with and really achieve -- I'm sure I'm missing a few here and there, but those three, off the top of my head," Jarrett said. [H/T:FIGHTFUL]

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro When talking about Nashville, you have to mention Shawn Michaels vs. Jeff Jarrett at IYH2. An absolute classic that would be the best match on almost any card in any era. Clips don’t do justice, because every exchange leads right into the next. Wrestling masterclass. #summerslam When talking about Nashville, you have to mention Shawn Michaels vs. Jeff Jarrett at IYH2. An absolute classic that would be the best match on almost any card in any era. Clips don’t do justice, because every exchange leads right into the next. Wrestling masterclass. #summerslam https://t.co/AYsqxwk7EJ

Matt Hardy set to team up with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarret in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament

This week on Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarret was revealed as the partner of Matt Hardy in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament.

The news was met with disappointment and frustration by Matt Hardy as the anticipation for Hardy's partner was high during the backstage segment with Renee Paquette. Hardy reacted with some harsh words as he immediately said that he hates Jeff Jarret upon hearing the news of the veteran being his Tag Team partner.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett are blind partners in the tag tourney.



"I hate Jeff Jarrett" - Matt Hardy Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett are blind partners in the tag tourney."I hate Jeff Jarrett" - Matt Hardy https://t.co/BMyssSHAtv

Matt Hardy is set to team up with Double J in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament this Friday on AEW Rampage.

