"How come they don't know it?" - WWE legend not happy with how AEW has booked Bryan Danielson, compares it to iconic faction (Exclusive)

WWE legend Road Dogg (Brian James) wasn't amused by how AEW has been using Bryan Danielson. He even compared the situation to the legendary stable DX (D-Generation X).

Danielson debuted on September 5, 2021's All Out event as a babyface to confront The Elite (with Adam Cole joining them). He then switched to a hellish character during his AEW World Championship feud against Hangman Page.

Earlier this year, he went back to being a face during his angle with Jon Moxley, although he's still coming out from the heel tunnel during his entrances.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Dr. Chris Featherstone was confused about what AEW was doing to Danielson's gimmick. Road Dogg chimed in by saying a company that makes people bewildered about a wrestler's character was the worst place to be in.

The WWE legend recalled that DX were tweeners but eventually established a solid identity, whether as a face or a heel group.

"You know what they're doing [AEW] is wrong. How come they don't know it? How come they don't know it? And look, I agree with you. If you're confused about what his character is and who he is, that is the worst place to be because wearing a gray hat there might be those tweeners... DX is a tweener but eventually you go to one side or the other because that's how I gotta book you against the antangonist or protagonist," Road Dogg said. (from 4:41 - 5:12)

Yesterday on Dynamite, Danielson had his first match since Double or Nothing against Daniel Garcia. During his entrance, the former WWE Champion emerged from the heel tunnel despite being booked as a face.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's AEW in-ring return wasn't triumphant

During the match, Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia fully showcased their technical wrestling abilities.

Garcia gained the upper hand early on, but Danielson retaliated by executing his patented kicks and running knee strike.

In the closing moments, The American Dragon's foot was stuck on the banner by a "ring technician." Garcia capitalized on the situation by hitting the piledriver and a Sharpshooter to force Danielson to pass out, securing the victory.

The "technician" was later revealed to be Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger in WWE), who apparently assisted his Jericho Appreciation Society teammate to win.

Danielson's much-awaited comeback didn't go exactly what he had hoped for. It will be interesting to see if there will be a rubber match between him and Garcia.

