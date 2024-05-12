WWE legend D-Von Dudley calls out AEW fans, draws comparisons to ECW (Exclusive)

WWE legend D-Von Dudley recently said that AEW fans need to be much more respectful to the in-ring talent. The Hall of Famer also compared the All Elite fans to ECW fans.

While WWE is more focused on drawing in casual viewers with its storylines, AEW often tends to draw the spotlight to its more athletic matches. As such, a majority of the All Elite audience are hardcore fans, similar to the ECW fanbase. D-Von Dudley also thinks so, although he recently emphasized that ECW fans were more respectful in comparison.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran explained that AEW fans needed to be more respectful of the talents, as it is the talent who put their bodies on the line for the business.

"I would say that the AEW fans are just like the ECW fans of yesterday. But I think the ECW fans were just a tad bit more respectful to the talent that's in the ring. Because nowadays you know a lot of the fans, they just don't care. They will say what they want, and that's it. I mean freedom of speech I get it, but you gotta have respect too for the talent that's in the ring and doing what they are doing. Because if you had the opportunity to do it, you'd be there. But apparently you are not, so respect the wrestlers that are in there doing it, and putting their bodies on the line." [4:21 onwards]

The WWE legend has hinted at joining TNA

According to D-Von Dudley, there is a good chance that he will be joining the TNA brand alongside Bubba Ray Dudley again.

In the same interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, D-Von Dudley was asked about his reunion with Bubba Ray at the 1000th episode of TNA. The veteran went on to state that the duo may be joining the brand full-time soon.

"Bubba and I went and did the 1000 episode of TNA. Had fun doing it. And there was rumbles and talks about me coming back in and actually working with Bubba... So there is a strong possiblity that that will happen." [1:10 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Tag Team champions.

