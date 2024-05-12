WWE Hall of Famer says there is a "strong possibility" of him joining TNA (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed his chances of joining TNA, hinting that it was more than likely to happen at this point.

The Hall of Famer in question is D-Von Dudley, known especially for his tag team runs with Bubba Ray Dudley. During their run in the Stamford-based promotion, they were able to bag the tag team titles nine times in total. Their talent and longevity have resulted in them having a cult following, which was evident during their recent reunion at the 1000th episode of TNA.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, D-Von Dudley explained that there is a good chance that the team will work again in TNA.

"Bubba and I went and did the 1000 episode of TNA. Had fun doing it. And there was rumbles and talks about me coming back in and actually working with Bubba... So there is a strong possiblity that that will happen." [1:10 onwards]

D-Von was also asked about his favorite stars today in the industry, and he responded:

"Well of course WWE Roman Reigns, Bloodline. I mean that works for me all the time. And now with the adding of The Rock in the mix, that's even better." [1:38 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Former WWE star Bubba Ray has also spoken about The Dudley Boyz reuniting in TNA

Team 3D's reunion at the 1000th episode of TNA/IMPACT was apparently Bubba Ray's idea, according to his recent comments.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Bubba explained that a few words between him and D-Von turned to him going ahead with scheduling a match in TNA after talking to the company.

"IMPACT was doing their thousandth episode. Me and D-Von were talking, I asked him how he felt. He had the back surgery and whatever else he had going on with him. He says, 'Bubba, I feel great.' I go, 'Wanna get the band back together for one night and play all the hits?' and he's like, 'Yeah.' I told IMPACT, they're like, 'Hell yeah! Let's do it.'"

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Tag Team champions down the line.

