Bully Ray explains why The Dudley Boyz reunited after seven years (Exclusive)

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, recently teamed up with D-Von Dudley for the first time in seven years. In an exclusive interview, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed how the long-awaited reunion came about.

Although The Dudley Boyz made their names in ECW and WWE, they also enjoyed a nine-year spell in IMPACT/TNA between 2005 and 2014. On September 14, the popular duo joined forces once again to defeat The Desi Hit Squad on IMPACT's 1,000th episode.

Bully Ray, who returned to IMPACT in 2022, told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention that the match was his idea:

"IMPACT was doing their thousandth episode. Me and D-Von were talking, I asked him how he felt. He had the back surgery and whatever else he had going on with him. He says, 'Bubba, I feel great.' I go, 'Wanna get the band back together for one night and play all the hits?' and he's like, 'Yeah.' I told IMPACT, they're like, 'Hell yeah! Let's do it.'" [0:31 – 0:52]

Watch the video above to hear Bully Ray's thoughts on LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. The 52-year-old also disclosed which two opponents he would like to face next alongside D-Von Dudley.

Bully Ray explains the significance of the IMPACT 1000 show

The Dudley Boyz, known in IMPACT/TNA as Team 3D, won the company's tag titles twice. The legendary tag team partners were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2014.

Bully Ray enjoyed the fact that IMPACT 1000 took place in The Dudley Boyz's home state of New York:

"It's great. We're in New York, which is me and D-Von's backyard. We're in a building that is synonymous with professional wrestling, and to go in there and be back together with my partner, my friend, the guy that I was on the road with for 20 years making history all over the world. How could it not feel good?" [0:54 – 1:16]

Before IMPACT 1000, The Dudley Boyz had not teamed together since competing on the independent scene in late 2016.

What would you like to see next from The Dudley Boyz? Let us know in the comments section below.

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think