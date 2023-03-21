WWE legend DDP says top AEW star reminds him of the "Road Warriors" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke highly about one of the hottest AEW talents at the moment.

Jade Cargill has managed to grab the attention of the pro-wrestling community with her style and dominance. Over the last several months, she has managed to beat every opponent put against her, racking up a massive win streak of 54-0.

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Wrestling Awards, veteran Diamond Dallas Page heaped praise on Cargill while comparing her to the legendary Road Warriors tag team.

"I'm really loving what Jade has been doing. But Jade was green in 2022. She's just starting to really come into her own. I put Jade where the Road Warriors were in the '80s. Like a female Road Warriors. She comes by and she'll do DDPY from time to time, and man, I'm just glad I got back on the power cuffs. ...I'm just glad I got back in the gym as far as being able to look like I'm lifting heavy, because next to her, in the pictures I got, I look skinny!" (8:26 onwards)

A WWE veteran thinks Jade Cargill's streak should have been ended by a recent AEW signing

While Cargill's 54-0 streak is a testament to her prowess, Jim Cornette believes that her streak should have recently ended.

Taya Valkyrie showed up on last week's Dynamite after Cargill took down Nicole Matthews. It was later announced that the former WWE talent had been signed to AEW, implying that a showdown between her and Cargill was soon to come.

However, Cornette explained on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast why Valkyrie should have simply beaten the TBS Champion in her debut appearance.

“What is the win streak for? What level of star do they have to sign to come in and just beat her? To be quite honest with you, what would have happened if [Jade Cargill] had been in the ring and said ‘there’s no women from Canada that can beat me.' Taya Valkyrie’s from Canada and she comes out and she beats her. What would that have harmed, business-wise for AEW or Jade Cargill? Then, she’d be 54-1, and then you would have started a program.” [3:08 - 3:48]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jade Cargill and her TBS Title.

