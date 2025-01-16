WWE legend who declined AEW contract savagely referenced during Dynamite 

Moments ago, during a promo battle on AEW Dynamite, one popular star brought up the distant past to gain momentum in his verbal war. He ended up referencing a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

MJF has a habit of never holding back during his verbal tirades, regardless of whoever he is going against. Tonight, he continued the exchange of words with Jeff Jarrett following their confrontation last week.

At one point in the segment, Maxwell approached JJ's wife, Karen. After hinting that he was interested in her, he mentioned a legend who was once in a relationship with Jarrett's wife, Kurt Angle. Angle was married to Karen from 1998 to 2008.

The Olympic Medalist once received an offer from AEW, but he turned it down due to other commitments and his feeling that he could not put on great performances like he used to.

MJF ended up mentioning the past, bringing up how should he have his way with Karen Jarrett, he'll join the likes of Kurt Angle as those having a history with her.

This was only one of the many disses and insults both men exchanged tonight. Their promo battle earlier on AEW Dynamite became deeply personal.

