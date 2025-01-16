  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • WWE legend who declined AEW contract savagely referenced during Dynamite 

WWE legend who declined AEW contract savagely referenced during Dynamite 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 16, 2025 02:39 GMT
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: WWE
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: WWE's Official X Account and Ricochet's Official X Account]

Moments ago, during a promo battle on AEW Dynamite, one popular star brought up the distant past to gain momentum in his verbal war. He ended up referencing a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

MJF has a habit of never holding back during his verbal tirades, regardless of whoever he is going against. Tonight, he continued the exchange of words with Jeff Jarrett following their confrontation last week.

At one point in the segment, Maxwell approached JJ's wife, Karen. After hinting that he was interested in her, he mentioned a legend who was once in a relationship with Jarrett's wife, Kurt Angle. Angle was married to Karen from 1998 to 2008.

also-read-trending Trending

The Olympic Medalist once received an offer from AEW, but he turned it down due to other commitments and his feeling that he could not put on great performances like he used to.

MJF ended up mentioning the past, bringing up how should he have his way with Karen Jarrett, he'll join the likes of Kurt Angle as those having a history with her.

This was only one of the many disses and insults both men exchanged tonight. Their promo battle earlier on AEW Dynamite became deeply personal.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी