WWE legend details nixed plans for potential world championship run ahead of Tony Khan signing

A WWE legend recently spoke about nixed plans for a world title run a few years before signing with the Tony Khan led promotion, AEW.

Matt Hardy has been wrestling for a number of years. His career has seen him wrestle for all the major promotions in the world like AEW, WWE and TNA. Matt was last seen in TNA as the tag team champion alongside Jeff Hardy.

The TNA World Tag Team Championships were vacated due to the Hardys' departure to WWE in 2017. It was explained in a segment where the Hardys teleported to their next Expedition of Gold destination and the titles were handed to Decay.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the two-time TNA World Champion said:

“If we would have stayed, if we would re-signed with TNA and if we would have finally chosen a team we would have dropped the titles to them, whoever it may have been, there was a point where they were already talking about me maybe even having another run with the World Title and doing it as “Broken” Matt. If I would have ended up winning the World Title, which was talked about, I said, ‘I don’t think I should have it long. I don’t think ‘Broken’ Matt is a character that really needs titles. I don’t think it does a lot.’" Matt Hardy said. (h/t: WrestleTalk)

WWE legend Matt Hardy spoke about his creative freedom in TNA

Matt Hardy went on to talk about the creative freedom he had in TNA. He then addressed the fact that he left the company with the tag titles.

“I wasn’t going to be like, technically, the ‘head’ of creative. I was going to have a much more impactful role when it came to creative. I was going to have a much bigger say. I was gonna have a lot more input into what was going on. If we would have continued the path that we were doing some of the stuff we were talking about doing with Broken Matt, whenever we eventually decided who we would have dropped the TNA Tag Team Titles to — we left with the titles, in theory."

At WrestleMania 33, the Hardy Boyz made a surprise return to WWE. They were added as last-minute participants in the ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. The team ended up defeating Gallows and Anderson, Cesaro and Sheamus, and Enzo and Cass to win the tag titles.

Do you want to see Matt Hardy return to Impact Wrestling for one last title run? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes