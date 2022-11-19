WWE legend discloses why his family is "p***ed off" with Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has had an illustrious career. He has made a lot of friends and a fair share of enemies over the years. One legend who still seemingly holds a grudge is AEW star Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy has been a part of the AEW roster for over a year, he's always had only positive things to say about the company. However, a recent addition, Jeff Jarrett, is not someone Hady has positive things to say. The former tag team champion seemingly has beef with Jarrett over a match they had during a bout at Wrestlecade.

About three weeks ago, Double J had the wrestling world in awe when he made his AEW debut. He attacked Darby Allin and joined forces with Jay Lethal, Sanjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW Champion mentioned that there is still real-life heat between him and Double J. Hardy spoke about how the two had a match with the former getting busted open and was forced to spend a whole night in hospital.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also mentioned that his wife, Reby Hardy, is still upset over the incident.

“I think it’s no secret, everybody knows that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don’t exchange Christmas cards. And that night at Wrestlecade, when he busted me open, I can’t go into detail how p***ed off Reby was because instead of driving the 100 miles back home, we ended up being in hospital all night. So she’s not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett in general,” Matt Hardy said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Check out a clip from the match in question below.

Matt Hardy claims he and Jeff Jarrett can "coexist"

During the same podcast, Hardy mentioned that the two can still work together as they are professionals, but they do not talk with each other as much.

“No, no, I mean, we can coexist, when we’re together. But we really don’t talk about things we just kind of go through or do our own things." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

A couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, during a promo segment, Jeff Jarrett called out several members of the roster, including Matt Hardy. The former tag team champion was caught off-guard by that. However, he mentioned that he was not intimidated by it and that he would leave it in the past.

"I’m not gonna go in here and say negative things about him because I’m not a negative person. And you know, the past is the past and is what it is. But he’s lucky we never had a return match because he got a reprieve. I’ll leave it at that.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Double J will make his AEW in-ring debut this Saturday at Full Gear when he teams up with Jay Lethal to take on the team of Darby Allin and Sting. It remains to be seen whether a potential feud between Double J and Hardy could be in store.

Will Jeff Jarrett win his first match in the promotion? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

