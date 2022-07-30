"What do yo mean?" - WWE legend discloses nixed plans during WrestleMania feud with AEW World Champion CM Punk

AEW World Champion CM Punk apparently had a different angle planned with Chris Jericho during their feud in WWE.

The Second City Saint and The Wizard had an intense rivalry in 2012 to determine who was the 'Best in the World.' Their feud culminated at WrestleMania 28 when Jericho unsuccessfully challenged Punk for the WWE Championship.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he had planned to give his nemesis a tattoo during their feud. However, the plan was eventually canceled.

"The original plan for the opening angle to get that [the 'Best in the World' feud] rolling was that I was gonna tattoo CM Punk. What do you mean? I was gonna do an angle where I knocked about and handcuffed him to the ring ropes, take out a tattoo needle, and tattoo my initials on to his body. I would get a tattoo artist to show me how to do it, and do like a CJ, okay?" Jericho said. [1:01:47 - 1:02:24]

Jericho revealed that Vince McMahon backed out of the plan, later on, leading to a much different match between the two stars.

Chris Jericho will face a former WWE World Champion in AEW soon

With the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society only getting hotter by the minute, The Wizard is expected to wrestle interim world champion, Jon Moxley next.

This week on Dynamite, Jericho confronted Moxley after the latter retained his title against Rush. This led to a verbal back and forth, eventually ending with the Purveyor of Violence challenging the JAS leader to a singles match.

Jericho is fresh off a win in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Eddie Kingston and will look to assert his dominance once again by winning the interim world title. It remains to be seen how the match will pan out next week on AEW Dynamite.

Will Jon Moxley continue his dominant run? Or will he fail to take down WWE legend Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comments section below.

