"That stuff happens all the time" - WWE legend explains a critical issue in the controversy between Sammy Guevara and top AEW star

WWE legend Al Snow has given his take on the issue between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, Snow criticized how the controversy between the two men went down courtesy of a public forum exchange.

The former WWF European Champion added that these types of issues come down to certain individuals caring more about themselves than the locker room:

"I'm not criticizing what happened last night between Andrade and Sammy Guevara on Wednesday night, that stuff happens all the time," said Snow. "What I'm criticizing is, that what led to it, what exacerbated it, was this interchange in a public forum that should've never taken place, and this is happening more and more and more on a greater level. Because it's not about the locker room, it's about the individual who cares more about themselves than they do about the locker room as a whole." [9:00-9:41]

Booker T believes Sammy Guevara has a bright future in the business

Booker T recently spoke about Sammy Guevara on his Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE veteran claimed the AEW star is on a superstar trajectory at the moment but needs to be careful.

He believes that a superstar of Guevara's caliber needs to be smart with his decision:

"I haven't talked to Sammy Guevara lately but I see he took my advice. Not talking about it on Twitter, if something's gotta be done, just go ahead and do it... ,"said Booker. "My thing is man, this kid is, he is on a superstar trajectory but one thing about being on that trajectory, it could implode, like that. Literally, it could implode and then you wonder, 'What the hell happened?' In this business, you gotta be smart, the one way, the one thing along my route, as far as being smart is keep everybody out of your business and that means everybody on social media. You know, if that kid can do that, he perhaps has one of the brightest futures I've ever seen."

Guevara was recently in action in AEW despite his controversial backstage altercation with Andrade El Idolo.

