"I see he took my advice" - WWE legend claims that controversial AEW star Sammy Guevara has one of the brightest futures in the business 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Sammy Guevara and claimed that the AEW star has one of the brightest futures in the professional wrestling industry.

Guevara was recently in the news for his war of words with Andrade El Idolo on Twitter. The two stars reportedly had an altercation this past Wednesday. Resulting in Tony Khan canceling Andrade's match at this week's Rampage and sending him home.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend started by saying that he hadn't spoken to Guevara in a while, but The Spanish God took the advice he gave during their last encounter.

"I haven't talked to Sammy Guevara lately but I see he took my advice. Not talking about it on Twitter, if something's gotta be done, just go ahead and do it. I haven't talked to Sammy in quite some time, last time I talked to Sammy, we took a photo and posted it," said Booker T.

Additionally, Booker mentioned that Guevara is currently on a superstar trajectory. But warned him to be careful, as things might implode and not go according to his plans.

"My thing is man, this kid is, he is on a superstar trajectory but one thing about being on that trajectory, it could implode, like that. Literally, it could implode and then you wonder, 'What the hell happened?' In this business, you gotta be smart, the one way, the one thing along my route, as far as being smart is keep everybody out of your business and that means everybody on social media. You know, if that kid can do that, he perhaps has one of the brightest futures I've ever seen," added Booker. [25:52-26:35]

Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship on Dynamite!



Jim Cornette believes that Sammy Guevara should've confronted Andrade El Idolo in real-life

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his take on the Sammy Guevara-Andrade El Idolo situation.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the veteran mentioned that The Spanish God should've called Andrade and confronted him over the phone instead of taking it to social media.

Cornette said:

"So Sammy instead of calling the guy on phone or instead of going up to him on Wednesday night, he wants to make a production out of it, he wants to tell the whole world and in the process he wants to call more attention to the fact that everybody in that locker room hates each other and they all act like they're f**king 12."

Despite the controversy, Sammy Guevara recently appeared on AEW Dynamite and even competed alongside Chris Jericho in the main event.

