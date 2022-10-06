Create

Popular AEW star involved in backstage altercation with Andrade El Idolo reportedly set to make an appearance on Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo has an ongoing issues with this fellow AEW star
AEW star Sammy Guevara was involved in a backstage segment with The Jericho Appreciation Society ahead of his tag team match on Dynamite. This was despite the alleged backstage altercation between him and Andrade El Idolo.

Guevara and Andrade engaged in a war of words on Twitter following the latter's revelation that Sammy complained too much. They exchanged unpleasantries on the social media platform as their hatred for one another has escalated.

Per reports, an altercation occurred between Andrade and Sammy during the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC. As a result, El Idolo was sent home and his upcoming showdown with 10 (Preston Vance) on AEW Rampage this Friday was called off.

However, a video package of the main event between Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia was shown. Afterward, the Jericho Appreciation Society had a backstage segment addressing their forthcoming match and their opponents.

It was surprising that The Spanish God was included in the interview, as he was apparently allowed to go along with his scheduled bout. He was met with loud boos as he spoke his lines.

A look into tonight's main event! #ROH Pure Champ @GarciaWrestling teams w/ #BlackpoolCombatClub's @bryandanielson to face #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @sammyguevara & #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho - Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite's 3rd Anniversary on TBS! https://t.co/D3e8mUaqEc

It will be interesting to see what could possibly happen, especially in the Dynamite main event, as the situation between Guevara and Andrade continues to heat up.

What are your thoughts on Sammy Guevara staying put on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

