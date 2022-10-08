"You're going to see him every week" - Wrestling veteran claims that Sammy Guevara should've confronted Andrade El Idolo in real-life instead of using social media

Jim Cornette has provided his opinion on Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara's recent war of words on Twitter.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette suggested that Guevara should've chosen to call Andrade El Idolo instead of making matters worse by taking to Twitter.

Cornette further added that the Mexican star's comments towards The Spanish God were not even the most provoking remarks he had heard.

"You work with this guy, you're going to see him every week at TV. It's one of the boys in the locker room and you choose, instead of calling the guy up on the phone, if you're that incensed about what he said on an interview which basically was that, 'Sammy was the only guy that ever complained about him being too stiff (...) whatever'. That's not the most inflammatory verbiage I've ever heard uttered towards somebody else," said Jim Cornette.

He further criticized the AEW locker room for seemingly acting like 12-year-olds and also claimed that everybody backstage tends to hate each other.

"So Sammy instead of calling the guy on phone or instead of going up to him on Wednesday night, he wants to make a production out of it, he wants to tell the whole world and in the process he wants to call more attention to the fact that everybody in that locker room hates each other and they all act like they're f**king 12," added Cornette. [7:28 - 8:23]

Jim Cornette claims that Andrade El Idolo doesn't offer much to AEW

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Andrade El Idolo's standing in All Elite Wrestling and what the star brings to the table.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran manager claimed that people aren't buying tickets to see the former United States Champion. Cornette further suggested that Andrade El Idolo should be left at home, as he doesn't tend to impact AEW's business iota. He said:

"I’d just leave him home, but I’d pay him because whether he shows up or doesn’t, whether he’s on television or not, it’s not going to impact their business one iota. Nobody’s buying a ticket to see him, nobody’s turning tickets back in because he’s not there."

The former WWE star was sent home this past Wednesday after reportedly getting into a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for him in the promotion.

