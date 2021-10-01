“Kenny is No 1”– WWE Legend explains why Kenny Omega is better than Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho stated Kenny Omega was the best wrestler last year and praised PWI for getting it right in their 2021 PWI Top 500 list.

In this year's list of the Top 500 wrestlers, PWI crowned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as No. 1, whereas WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended 2nd.

The rankings became the talk of the wrestling world as a section of fans were rooting for The Tribal Chief to be acknowledged with the top spot. Meanwhile, others agreed with the listing and declared that Omega deserves the top spot.

On the latest episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Jericho was joined by PWI Editor Kevin McElvaney and Senior Writer Al Castle. On the show, Jericho pointed out that Kenny Omega was Champion at multiple brands last year and also had more great matches than Reigns.

"I don't think Roman had as many great matches as Kenny did. Just by proxy of what WWE is and what AEW is and like you said, combine that with what he is doing in Mexico and The Impact stuff. And that’s kind of Kenny’s gimmick. And Roman might have a little bit more on the character department where Kenny has really pulled that up as well with Don Callis. So to me, I think you picked it right. Kenny is number one and I think Roman is number two," said Chris Jericho.

Kenny Omega believes Roman Reigns could have been ranked No. 1

This is the second time Omega has been awarded the top wrestler in PWI ratings. During an episode of the PWI podcast, he spoke about how The Head of The Table could have easily been ranked No. 1 this year. 'The Cleaner' then spoke about how he stepped out of his comfort zone this year and appreciated other wrestlers for stepping up their game too.

"I think the best part about this year, especially, is you could have went in multiple directions and no one would be disappointed. I feel that, up until his unfortunate injury, number one could have been Will Ospreay. Number one could have easily been Shingo Takagi. Number one could have easily been Roman Reigns.” said Kenny Omega.

The best part of 2021 was that both Kenny and Roman were at their best for their respective companies. Both superstars carried their respective promotions on their shoulders at a time when the whole business was at a crisis point. Therefore, people can debate all they want, but deep inside everyone knows that both superstars deserved the top spot.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

