"Everyone looks at this business differently" - WWE legend explains how Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout could unfold going forward

WWE legend and current AEW personality, The Big Show, aka Paul Wight, has explained how Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from RAW could eventually unfold.

The pairing known as Boss 'n' Glow recently walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW and left the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships behind. WWE subsequently confirmed that the duo would be stripped of the titles and suspended indefinitely.

Speaking on Submission Radio during a recent interview, Wight claimed that every superstar and wrestler looks at this business differently, with different opinions. He also described how he's hopeful that Banks and Naomi will be able to work things out with WWE.

"Everyone looks at this business differently, they all have their business choices and opinions," said Wight. "I just hope that obviously Sasha and Naomi find a way to work things out because they are two incredible talents that fans really enjoy seeing. And the only sad thing as a scenario would be them not being able to entertain the fans, I know they are both very passionate about what they love doing but again, all you can do is sit back and wait and see what happens."[10:32-11:02]

WWE commentator Jimmy Smith recently claimed that Corey Graves toned down his lines regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi

In the aftermath of Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions, Corey Graves labeled the duo as "unprofessional" on RAW. His WWE colleague Jimmy Smith has revealed that Graves toned down the lines he was initially fed by Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Unlocking the Cage, Smith said:

"What I don’t get at all is the heat that my broadcast partner, Corey Graves, is getting," said Smith. "They gave him something to read and much like Michael Cole, he toned it down a little bit. But guys, Michael Cole and Corey Graves aren’t making this stuff up. People are getting mad at them like they’re freestyling this stuff. They’re not."

It now remains to be seen if Banks and Naomi can work things out with WWE and eventually return to the company.

