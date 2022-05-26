"He toned it down" - Corey Graves reportedly changed up what WWE wanted to say about Sasha Banks and Naomi

Corey Graves is still getting a lot of heat from the WWE Universe regarding his comments about Sasha Banks and Naomi on Monday Night RAW.

Last Monday night on WWE RAW, following Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on the company, Graves called the duo "unprofessional" on commentary. This comment hasn't sat right with the WWE Universe since.

On an episode of Unlocking the Cage this week, Jimmy Smith revealed that while Vince McMahon did in fact feed Graves that line, the latter actually toned down what he was initially given.

"What I don’t get at all is the heat that my broadcast partner, Corey Graves, is getting. They gave him something to read and much like Michael Cole, he toned it down a little bit," Jimmy Smith said. "But guys, Michael Cole and Corey Graves aren’t making this stuff up. People are getting mad at them like they’re freestyling this stuff. They’re not."

Smith added:

"If Vince said, ‘Here, read this’, I would have done exactly what Michael Cole did. Graves is getting all this sh*t. Graves didn’t make up that statement. He’s a broadcaster and was told to read it and he read it. So I understand the ire of the fans, but the misdirection is weird." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Carmella seemingly came to the defense of Corey Graves on social media

While few have gone to bat for Graves on social media over the past week, Graves' wife, WWE RAW Superstar Carmella, did appear to defend him on Twitter.

"@aamywinn Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period," Carmella tweeted.

Beyond briefly speaking about it on his After the Bell podcast, Graves has been rather quiet about the situation on social media.

Do you think Graves is receiving unfair heat for his comments on WWE RAW? Interestingly, most people like to say, "don't shoot the messenger," but Graves has seemingly taken the brunt of the abuse this past week instead of the powers that be.

