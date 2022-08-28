"Why not beat them with your finish?" WWE legend expresses confusion over the match finish of the CM Punk - Jon Moxley AEW World Championship unification match

WWE legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) was a bit baffled at the end of the AEW World Championship unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

Last week's title showdown featured a surprising result, in the form of a squash match. Moxley destroyed Punk in just three minutes with consecutive Death Riders, after the latter apparently injured his left foot from a roundhouse kick. The Purveyor of Violence became the Undisputed AEW World Champion in the process.

Speaking on Busted Open podcast, Bully believed that the Second City Saint's injury was real. However, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that things went a little bit "wonky" when the latter didn't sell his injury enough.

Ray then raised some questions about the match finish, especially Moxley's usage of his finisher and Punk's no-sell from his foot injury.

"Here's the two things that interested me. Why the no selling of the ankle? And why do a finish that didn't revolve around the angle? Now, I'm not saying what they did was technically wrong, but why didn't Moxley use his normal DDT finish? If you're going to beat somebody with a finish, why not beat them with your finish?," Bully questioned. [from 15:27 - 15:56]

Last night on Rampage, exclusive footage showed the former WWE Champion being carried into the locker room after his title bout on Dynamite. The latter stated that he didn't really feel anything painful, but rather his foot gave up.

WWE veteran Bully Ray on his thoughts to the CM Punk - Jon Moxley Undisputed AEW World Championship match

In the same podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that the end of CM Punk and Jon Moxley's title unification bout reminded him of the territorial days.

He specifically pointed out how a wrestler loses during those times.

"Last night, the way the finish went down was very reminiscin' to me of... back in the day when you were leaving the territory. You just kinda lay there and got beat definitively because you weren't gonna be seen for a while, whether you are leaving the territory on your way out or whether you had the injury and that you weren't gonna be back for a while," [from 12:32 - 12:57]

It is still uncertain whether The Second City Saint will return immediately. The main event plans for the upcoming All Out 2022 are still between him and The Purveyor of Violence in a rematch in the former's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

