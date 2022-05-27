"How does he know this?" - WWE Legend expresses wonder at Tony Khan's apparent instincts regarding AEW wrestlers

Former WWE veteran Chris Jericho recently opened up about one particularly good instinct Tony Khan has regarding handling his AEW roster.

Since the early days of All Elite Wrestling, Khan has seemingly been very thoughtful about the wrestlers in his promotion. While he has signed established veterans like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, homegrown stars like Hangman Adam Page and Wardlow have also been handled with care.

Speaking on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, Le Champion pointed out the subtle talent that Khan has in creating factions of wrestlers.

"Obviously he loves factions, he loves group warfare. But he is really good at putting people together as tag-teams... How does he know this? It's like uh, like putting together Luther with Serpentico... or Griff and Pillman, uh, the Acclaimed. They [Anthony Bowens and Max Caster] didn't know each other before... they might have known each other but they never teamed. It was just Tony saying, 'Hmm, this might work' and it usually does." (10:20 - 11:02)

AEW's roster has only been getting better, with multiple new signings over the course of time. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will put the sizeable array of top notch wrestlers into use in the future.

Chris Jericho is set to have a match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The last few weeks have seen tensions rise between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston and his allies. Their feud may see a conclusion in the form of a massive fight at the upcoming pay-per-view.

With the Blackpool Combat Club joining Eddie, Santana and Ortiz, the odds are no longer in favor of the JAS. The Mad King will get a massive opportunity to settle his scores with le Champion after the latter threw a fireball in his face last month.

William Regal also seemingly carries a grudge against his former rival, Jericho. Double or Nothing may also see an altercation between the two veterans.

AEW PPV Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 AM IST) onwards on Monday, May 30, 2022. The EUROSPORT channel can also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the Talk is Jericho Podcast.

Edited by Genci Papraniku