WWE legend not a fan of "makeshift security guards"; says AEW's Adam Cole could take them down

Local wrestling talents being used as extras is a common practice in the business, but Bully Ray had some advice regarding the casting of security guards following this week's AEW Dynamite.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland's segment on Dynamite initially featured multiple security personnel who were there to seemingly protect the heel.

Local talent appearing as makeshift security guards also happens regularly in WWE, and Bully Ray observed the same issue everywhere. The people who take up the roles don't look like they can get jobs in security in real life.

The WWE Hall of Famer made the blunt observation on Busted Open's After Dark show:

"They had these makeshift security guards in the ring, which I am not a fan of using extras, who show up to the show looking for work as security guards unless they look like real security guards. I am not a fan of using, you know, the makeshift cops unless they are real cops." [14:50 - 15:10]

Bully Ray realized it was sometimes challenging to get the right people for a particular role, but when it came to security guards, he wanted folks who looked like they could fight.

Instead of having five men who even Adam Cole could beat easily, Bully Ray said he'd rather have two behemoths in the ring:

"Now, I know it's difficult to get the cops to be on the show. But if you can use security guards, at least get people who look the part. Even if it's two monsters standing there, I'd rather have two monsters who look like they can jack you up, as opposed to five guys who I know Adam Cole could beat the sh** out of in an instance." [15:11 - 15:33]

What happened between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite?

The segment began with the reigning TNT Champion talking about The Patriarchy and his problems with Adam Copeland since the latter's arrival in AEW.

Christain was predictably phenomenal on the mic as he even told the security team to leave the ring before Copeland showed up. The real-life best friends engaged in a promo battle and looked back at their journey together in the business.

As expected, Christian Cage eventually tried to attack Adam Copeland, but the Rated-R Superstar saw it coming from a mile away and reacted with a low blow.

Copeland ended the segment with an epic callback while promising he will become the new TNT champion when AEW visits Montreal next week.

Do you think Cage vs. Copeland is happening too soon in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

