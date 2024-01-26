WWE legend feels AEW isn't honest about Sting's final match: "Who knows whether Tony Khan is telling the truth?" (Exclusive)

Sting's retirement tour is one of the top stories in AEW as he prepares for his final match at Revolution 2024. While AEW has already teased The Young Bucks for the high-profile showdown, Teddy Long and Bill Apter recently discussed the booking and the criticism it has faced.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson recently returned with new heel characters and made sure the message was loud and clear: they want to be a part of Sting's retirement match.

All roads potentially lead to a tag team clash between the Bucks and Darby Allin & Sting at Revolution. It has been reported that Tony Khan has given Sting the option to choose his final opponents, which could end up being The Young Bucks.

Teddy Long speculated that the decision to shape the creative of his last match might not be solely upon Sting, as he felt Tony Khan and other forces might have influenced the situation:

"Well, maybe that wasn't all his decision; maybe that was somebody else's decision, too. Listen, come on! Who knows whether Tony Khan is telling the truth?" [06:15 - 06:38]

Historically, in pro wrestling, veterans have often bowed out from the business in singles matches, and Teddy Long was surprised Tony Khan wasn't doing the same in Sting's case.

Long, who was admittedly confused about the booking, briefly explained why having a one-on-one match against a trusted opponent is always a good option:

"I kind of agree with Mac (Davis) because that's kind of confusing to me too because in the business Bill, since the beginning, the way guys went out and went out in singles competition. You went out with one guy, make him look good, or however, they want to do that." [07:22 - 07:38]

They probably want to have this spotlight: Bill Apter on AEW's The Young Bucks

Many fans find The Young Bucks' new persona wholly refreshing as the brothers have started leaning into their EVP roles on TV and are getting some great heat from it.

AEW would not exist without Matt and Nick Jackson, and Bill Apter felt the duo might want to be involved in Sting's retirement match, one of the most anticipated moments of the year in all of pro wrestling.

Apter, who has seen several iconic retirement matches, stated that the Young Bucks might feel honored to do the job to Sting and give him a memorable send-off:

"The Young Bucks were part of the team that started that company, that started AEW. I think that they probably want to have this spotlight. In the business, sometimes, you are honored to do jobs for people, right, Teddy? I think the Young Bucks would be honored to do the honors for Sting and Darby Allin." [06:42 - 07:17]

There are several weeks to go until Revolution 2024, and even though AEW has teased it, Sting's retirement match might not feature The Young Bucks. Several creative possibilities still remain in the picture, and it would be interesting to see which way AEW goes with Sting's farewell.

