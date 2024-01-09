WWE legend finally provides a positive health update

A former legendary WWE commentator has shared some uplifting news about his comeback to AEW commentary. Although he has been a crucial part of AEW since its beginning, he had to take a break from his commentary duties due to health concerns. The legend in question is none other than the WWE Hall of Famer commentator Jim Ross.

The 72-year-old veteran is a seasoned figure in the wrestling industry and has been grappling with various health challenges. After an extended absence, he recently shared a significant update on his health.

All Elite Wrestling prepares to return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for an upcoming Dynamite. Ross has confirmed his presence at the show while responding to a fan's inquiry about his health on X account:

"Getting better every day." confirms Ross.

Responding to another fan expressing how much they missed him on commentary, Jim Ross shared encouraging news: "Stay tuned!"

WWE legend Jim Ross confirms return to a particular wrestling arena

Known as Good Ol' JR, the legend has garnered acclaim as one of the finest wrestling commentators in history, particularly during his tenure with WWE. In recent years, he has become a notable figure within Tony Khan's company, All Elite.

Ross has not only lent his distinctive voice to AEW programming but has also contributed his expertise in a backstage capacity for the promotion.

He marked his return to All Elite Dynamite during the December 20th, 2023 episode in Oklahoma City, where he provided commentary for the main event. Fans were thrilled to witness his comeback, even if it was only for a short duration.

It's evident that Wrestling legend is enthusiastic about returning to the commentary booth, and his medical team is taking extra precautions to ensure his health and well-being. Fans will be anxiously anticipating his potential full-time return to All Elite Wrestling commentary soon.

