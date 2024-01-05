Jim Ross firmly believes released AEW star is joining WWE

A recently released AEW star could be headed back to the WWE according to legendary commentator Jim Ross.

The star in question is none other than Andrade El Idolo who was revealed to be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion on January 1st by Tony Khan at the Worlds End media scrum. Andrade debuted in the company on June 4, 2021, and had matches against top stars like Kenny Omega, but never seemed to be fully utilized in television.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross praised Andrade and stated that we could see him back in the WWE soon:

"We haven’t seen his ceiling yet, in my opinion. The guy’s really good, and losing him is unfortunate for AEW because he always gave quality work.... But if I were a betting man, I would certainly lean toward Andrade to be a WWE guy sooner than later. They’re doing a lot of nice things with their Latin athletes. He fits the bill there very well."

JR continued:

"I’m a fan of his work, and I’m sorry to see him leave, but he fulfilled all his obligations and did a hell of a job for us. He’s a keeper, no doubt about it. So I’m thinking if WWE, like they have been, that’s a layup, I think... He’s a good guy, he’s a classy guy. Good worker, and I’m glad that he was here for a while. He helped the company, and that’s what you’re looking for," H/T:[Fightful]

Andrade recently said goodbye to Tony Khan and the AEW fans

Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to bid farewell to the fans and thanked Tony Khan for the opportunities.

The former WWE star seemed to get more exposure once AEW Collision began to air, however was still unhappy with his standing. El Idolo had a strong showing in the recent Continental Classic tournament but was unable to win the whole tourney.

The former WWE United States Champion shared the following message on his Twitter account:

"I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW....Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!" Andrade wrote.

