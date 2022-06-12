WWE legend Gangrel comments on the backstage atmosphere in AEW, how it's different from other promotions

Gangrel recently revealed his experience in the AEW locker room during an appearance on Rampage.

The WWE legend appeared in All Elite Wrestling twice between 2020 and 2022. At Full Gear 2020, he unsuccessfully distracted Matt Hardy in his Elite Deletion match against Sammy Guevara. Two years later, he had his most recent appearance on May 27 Rampage, accompanying The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

During the latest episode of the Fangin N Bangin podcast, Gangrel stated that locker rooms were intimidating places to be in, even for a veteran like him. He then admitted that the AEW locker room was the best he's ever been in.

"Locker rooms can be... you know they could be intense and intimidating places, you know even after being in wrestling 35 years, you know. You can still feel a little off balance, but I could tell you that the AEW locker room was a very pleasant locker room, very chilled, relaxed atmosphere. Everybody made you feel welcome. It was cool, it was a good vibe, it was very very good experience," Gangrel said. [4:45 - 5:08]

At the end of his May 27 stint, he was reunited with his New Brood teammates, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy).

Gangrel shared a moment with AEW stars in the locker room

In the same episode, the former WWE star stated that he had a run-in with TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Paige VanZant, and Sonjay Dutt.

Gangrel also spoke about his meeting with CM Punk, who, according to him, is a "super chill" person.

"He's [Punk] super chill, super relaxed. Same guy I met many, many years ago, seem came across the same way which was always very cool to me. So, it was a very good vibe, good experience," Gangrel said. [6:44 - 6:54]

Gangrel has joined Danielson, Paul Wight, and other wrestling stars in expressing their approval in All Elite Wrestling's locker room. Judging by his story, the former Brood member clearly had the time of his life in the locker room.

