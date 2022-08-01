"Top 5 all time" - WWE legend heaps praise on AEW star Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

WWE legend Mark Henry recently showered praise on current AEW star Chris Jericho.

The Wizard has had a legendary three-decade-long career across several promotions. However, he is best known for his time in WWE, where he was a six-time world champion and a nine-time Intercontinental Champion. The Wizard is currently plying his trade in AEW, where he has already won the world title once.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mark Henry mentioned Jericho's accolades inside and outside the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that The Wizard has become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

"Chris Jericho's ultimate strength is Chris does not have a weakness. He's got two songs in the top 30 on the Rock and Roll chart and one of the greatest wrestling storytellers and entertainers that we've ever seen. I think that Chris has moved into the top 5 [of] all time. I mean one place out of the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling," Henry said. [6:50 - 7:21]

Watch the full interview here:

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Last Friday on AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho interrupted the ROH World Championship celebration of Claudio Castagnoli. It was part of The Wizard's extended rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston.

During the segment, The Wizard stood up from the commentary desk to berate Castagnoli and his BCC partner Wheeler Yuta. The latter responded by boldly claiming that he could beat Jericho in a match.

Jericho immediately threw a challenge for a match against Yuta, but the latter declined. The Wizard then spiced it up by putting his Interim AEW World Title shot on the line should he lose. The ROH Pure Champion then promptly accepted.

On last week's episode of Dynamite, Jericho challenged the interim world champion, Jon Moxley, to a match after the latter's defense against Rush. Moxley was quick to accept the challenge, but it seems like there could be a new twist to the tale in Yuta manages to defeat The Wizard.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Jericho vs. Yuta match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far