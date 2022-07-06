"It's what everybody should strive to be" - WWE legend heaps praise on AEW star Claudio Castagnoli

Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal has showered praise on AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a. Cesaro in WWE).

Castagnoli made his debut in the production at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. He was introduced as the latest member of the Blackpool Combat Club as he battled to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. at the pay-per-view. The 41-year-old replaced Bryan Danielson, who is out with an injury.

On the latest episode of The Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal explained that Cesaro is one of his favorite wrestlers. The former NXT manager also mentioned that the former WWE star is the perfect man for youngsters to look at and hone themselves.

“It’s incredible to not only have him part of AEW, but I think he is one of my favorite people. [...] If you can't, as a young wrestler, look at him and go take lessons, perhaps you shouldn't be in this job. Because if I just look at him, the way he looks, the way he dresses, the way he conducts himself, and his manners, it's what everybody should strive to be,” said Regal. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Matt Hardy shares his thought on Claudio Castagnoli's AEW debut

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has commented on the Swiss star penning a deal with AEW.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy highlighted that Castagnoli could reach his full potential at AEW.

"So, I think he truly does have the complete package and I'm very excited to see him in AEW, I think he's going to really enjoy his time here. I think he'll probably get the greatest utilization he's had in a very long time here at AEW," Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

Claudio Castagnoli's move to AEW was praised by fellow wrestlers and fans. With a brilliant start to his AEW career, it remains to be seen how things will pan out for the former Cesaro.

